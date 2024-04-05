Police said they were advised at 4.15pm that ambulance staff were with someone who had been injured on Collins Crescent in Feilding.

Police said they were advised at 4.15pm that ambulance staff were with someone who had been injured on Collins Crescent in Feilding.

Emergency services are responding to an incident in the Manawatū town of Feilding this afternoon.

At least one person has been injured, with St John confirming they were taking one person to hospital in a serious condition.

And neighbours near where the scene have reported they “heard what sounded like two gunshots”.

Police said they were advised at 4.15pm that ambulance staff were with someone who had been injured on Collins Crescent in Feilding.

A spokesperson from St John said they were notified of the incident at 4.12pm.

It sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and a manager.

“We are currently transporting one patient to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.”

More to come