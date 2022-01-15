Emergency services respond to fire at SkyCity International Convention Centre

15 Jan, 2022 04:09 AM 2 minutes to read

Scene at Nelson St. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

Emergency services responded to a fire at SkyCity's New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed that crews contained a fire at the central city this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the building in central Auckland's just after 4.30pm, FENZ confirmed.

They said a small fire was found in a welding set - which is now under control.

Photos at the scene show several fire appliances on Nelson St.

Auckland Transport tweeted a warning to motorists about a road closure at Nelson St.

"Part of Nelson Street is closed due to a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre.

Nelson Street closed putting out a fire at the sky city convention centre construction site. pic.twitter.com/tk5z90UWxn — scoot! (@ScootFoundation) January 15, 2022

"Detour details are not yet available but delays and possible cancellations are expected."

A reporter at the scene said four fire appliances were in attendance.

A major fire seriously damaged SkyCity's yet-to-be completed convention centre in October 2019.

Detour details are not yet available but delays and possible cancellations are expected. pic.twitter.com/6247IPadD8 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 15, 2022

The 2019 fire took days to put out and caused some workplaces to evacuate as smoke drifted across the city.

Fire appliances at the scene at Nelson St. Photo / Andrew Laxon

It was later found to be caused by a gas torch, which accidentally left cardboard material smouldering on top of the under-construction centre.