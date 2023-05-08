Emergency services respond to disorder in West Auckland

The Prime Minister addresses some big questions following the King’s coronation, another hike in grocery supplier costs and teachers to walk off the job again in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a disorder incident at a West Auckland property this afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene on Waimumu Rd in Massey.

“At this stage, there are no injuries being reported,” a police spokesperson said.

A neighbour told the Herald four police cars had pulled up at the house located on the opposite side of the street.

“There are police dogs barking, an ambulance has just pulled up and a fire truck is parked up as well.

“Everything was pretty quiet. They all showed up within the past half an hour.

“It is concerning but unfortunately this is not the first time something like this has happened across the road.”

MORE TO COME