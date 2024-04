MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash near Whakamaru on State Highway 32 in the central North Island.

Police said they were alerted to the crash at 3.30pm.

“The road is currently fully blocked and one person is trapped in the vehicle.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the emergency service was notified of the accident at 3.24pm and sent an ambulance, a helicopter, and a first response unit.