Crash at the 17th Ave and Fraser St intersection. Photo / Luke Kirkness

One person has received minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Tauranga.

Police responded to the incident near the intersection of 14th Ave and Fraser St around 3pm.

A police media spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries and St John also responded to the incident.

Part of the road was blocked and traffic control was being put in place, he said.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.