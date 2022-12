Police are responding to a serious crash in Awahuri. File photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car crash in Awahuri, between Whanganui and Palmerston North.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Palmerston St.

Police were notified of the crash around 3.20pm.

A diversion has been put in place along Green Rd and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

