Firefighters were called to put out a fire in a ute on SH3. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters were called to put out a fire in a ute on SH3. Photo / Bevan Conley

A ute caught in a blaze near the intersection of Warrengate Rd and State Highway 3 near Whanganui is being attended by emergency services.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said so far there had been no reports of injuries or the fire spreading to vegetation.

A police spokeswoman said it did not appear there was anyone in or with the ute.

“There is traffic control in place while the fire’s brought under control, motorists would be advised to avoid travelling that way for now.”

Whanganui fire crews were called to the blaze about 8.30am on Thursday.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.