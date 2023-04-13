Delays are expected after a three-vehicle crash on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.
The crash involved two trucks and another vehicle and was reported to police about 8.37am, a spokeswoman said.
Traffic is heavy in the area.
Please avoid travel or consider an alternate route while emergency services staff work to clear the crash scene, police said.
Fire and ambulance services have also been alerted.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene and one patient was treated for minor injuries.
More to come.