Traffic is backed up on Takitimu Drive due the crash on Hewletts Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied

Delays are expected after a three-vehicle crash on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.

The crash involved two trucks and another vehicle and was reported to police about 8.37am, a spokeswoman said.

Traffic is heavy in the area.

The red lines indicate traffic is congested in the area. Photo / Google Maps

Please avoid travel or consider an alternate route while emergency services staff work to clear the crash scene, police said.

Fire and ambulance services have also been alerted.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene and one patient was treated for minor injuries.

More to come.



