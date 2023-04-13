Voyager 2022 media awards
Emergency services called to Mount Maunganui crash

Bay of Plenty Times
Traffic is backed up on Takitimu Drive due the crash on Hewletts Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied

Delays are expected after a three-vehicle crash on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.

The crash involved two trucks and another vehicle and was reported to police about 8.37am, a spokeswoman said.

Traffic is heavy in the area.

The red lines indicate traffic is congested in the area. Photo / Google Maps
Please avoid travel or consider an alternate route while emergency services staff work to clear the crash scene, police said.

Fire and ambulance services have also been alerted.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene and one patient was treated for minor injuries.

More to come.


