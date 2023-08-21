Emergency services are battling a fire in an industrial area of Auckland.

The fire, on Neilpark Drive in East Tamaki, broke out shortly after 9am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lauren Sika confirmed that ten appliances are currently battling the “well-involved” fire in the two-storey, multi-occupancy building.

There were also a number of support vehicles in attendance at the third-alarm fire.

“All persons are accounted for.”

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they were called to the scene at 9.10am.

“At this stage, no injuries have been reported.”

Jenny Qin, an employee of EzyLiving on Neilpark Drive, said she saw black smoke billowing into the sky.

“We saw black smoke in this area at 9am this morning. It’s a big fire, because the smoke was really big and black through the sky.”

“It was a little bit far from us, we’re not behind it so it was okay, it wasn’t too scary.”

