Emergency services have this evening been fighting a vegetation blaze at Cornwallis, south of the Waitākere Ranges, Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Michael Anderson said Fenz were notified of a 1ha fire just after 6pm.

Four fire engines, one water tanker, and multiple support vehicles attended the scene.

Emergency services are currently attending a fire at Cornwallis, Auckland. Image / Google

Helicopters were initially requested, but were stood down and did not attend.

The fire had now been extinguished but appliances remained at the scene keeping an eye on any hot spots, Anderson said.

A police spokesperson said they were advised about 6pm of smoke coming from the area of the McLachlan Memorial.

One police unit attended the scene of what appeared to be a vegetation fire.