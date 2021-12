Police said emergency services were at the scene of the crash in Otaio, near Waimate Highway in Waimate District. Photo / File

Police said emergency services were at the scene of the crash in Otaio, near Waimate Highway in Waimate District. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious train and motorcycle collision in the Canterbury region.

Police said emergency services were at the scene of the crash in Otaio, near Waimate Highway in Waimate District.

A spokesperson said updates will be provided when available.

More to come.