Emergency services attending incident involving plane in Dunedin

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident involving a plane just outside of Mosgiel this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John Ambulance said they were called to the scene on Dukes Road North at 3.50pm.

They have transported one person with moderate injuries to Dunedin Hospital via ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they were also in attendance along with police.

They said the incident involved a “small biplane”.

The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.