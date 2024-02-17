Emergency services are attending a three-vehicle crash near Taupō Bay this afternoon.

Emergency services are attending a three-vehicle crash near Taupō Bay this afternoon.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while Northland emergency services attend a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 10 in the Far North.

Initial indications suggest one person has moderate injuries and another has minor injuries.

The Advocate understands one lane is blocked.

Two crews from Mangōnui Volunteer Fire Brigade, police, and Hato Hone St John are in attendance.

More to come.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.