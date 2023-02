Police confirmed a fatal crash in Dannevirke on Friday. Photo NZME

Emergency services are attending a fatal single-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH2 and Wahipai Close, Dannevirke.

A statement said police were called to the tragedy about 4.20pm.

Traffic management is in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

More to come.