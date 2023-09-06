Warrant for arrest of missing Marokopa father, Coroner's report reveals driver of fatal Picton crash had just four hours sleep and Kim Jong Un travelling to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near the town of Shannon, south of Palmerston North, which has closed part of State Highway 57.





Waka Kotahi said the crash on SH57 near Shannon occurred at about 3.30pm.

“Due to a serious crash near Kara Rd, the road is now closed,” the transport agency said.

The police’s Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and will “take several hours to complete their investigations once they arrive”, Waka Kotahi said.

“Please avoid the area or use an alternative route.”

The Herald has approached police and St John Ambulance for comment.