A six-storey central Auckland building is being evacuated after reports of a chemical spill.

About 20 firefighters, including the specialist hazmat unit, were called to the corner of Anzac Ave and Short St about 4.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said firefighters first thought they smelled petrol when they went inside the building, but now believe it is a chemical smell.

The spokeswoman told NZME the building was being evacuated.

- More to come