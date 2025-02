The incident may involve a jetboat on Skippers Canyon. Photo / NZ Herald

Three rescue helicopters have been called to an emergency incident in Queenstown this afternoon.

The Herald understands the incident may involve a jetboat on Skippers Canyon.

Hato Hone St John said three helicopters were called to the scene about 5.04pm.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre said it is aware of the incident but not co-ordinating the response.