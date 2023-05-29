An estimated five to six million people received the alert last night, to help test for an actual emergency like this one during the Auckland floods. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An estimated five to six million people received the alert last night, to help test for an actual emergency like this one during the Auckland floods. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Between five ad six million New Zealanders received the Emergency Mobile Alert test last night, with the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) calling it a “huge success”.

Nema director John Price said the text gave them confidence the system will work when it’s needed and keep people safe.

Price confirmed the test went to parts of the country with no cellphone reception. He expressed his gratitude to people throughout New Zealand for “being part of the test that helps to keep us all safe”.

“Our 2022 survey showed nine out of 10 people received an alert or had been with someone who had,” Price said.

“This means people can trust that the system will work whenever and wherever it is needed to keep people across Aotearoa safe in an emergency.”

The alert has proven to be a reliable channel for pushing emergency messages when there is a severe threat to life, health or property, shown during the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

This was the fifth nationwide test, Price said, and one of 130 total messages pushed through the system.

“It’s important to remember that Emergency Mobile Alerts are not meant to replace other ways of staying informed, such as radio, TV, social media and online channels, or the need to take action after natural warnings. If you feel in danger, don’t wait for an official warning. Take immediate action. Remember - your safety is your responsibility,” Price said.

Price said later this year an Annual Disaster Preparedness survey would be conducted, to better understand how people received the alert.

There is some variability in how different devices received the alert, Price said, which Nema cannot control.

“For example, we’ve received several comments around the alert sound not overriding silent mode on some phones, and people not being able to find the alert message after dismissing the sound,” Price said.

“Unfortunately, these are both quirks of your phone’s operating system - to do with the phone’s manufacturer and not something we can control.”

To view the alerts on your device, Price gave this advice.

For Android phones:

Although each Android phone is different, emergency alerts are generally found in your “Messages” app. For example:

Go to Messages app

Find the menu (three vertical dots) and select ‘settings’.

Select “Emergency alert settings” or similar.

For Apple phones:

The alert will be in your notifications.

Access your notifications by swiping down from the top of your screen. If you delete your notifications, you will also delete the alert.