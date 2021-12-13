Emergency management keeping a close eye on Wellington's rivers as heavy rain drenches the capital

The Wellington region, still saturated from heavy rain last week, is being drenched again as periods of intense rainfall strike from Fielding to the city centre.
MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said some areas, like Fielding, have been inundated with rain causing flooding.
"Quite a lot happened in a short period of time – there were heavy falls, thunderstorm activity in the area. In two hours 35mm of rain fell, and from yesterday afternoon to now there's been about 60mm – which has caused the flooding."
Hayes says it's not over yet – persistent rain will fall across the region through Tuesday and into Wednesday – although Wednesday may have some dry spells.
"It's looking like a rainy start to the week for the area and the whole North Island in general."
Mark Duncan, the Wellington Civil Defence group controller says due to the heavy rain last week, which caused chaos across the capital, regional council flood control and civil defence are keeping a close eye on rivers.
"Especially Waikanae which is rising rapidly."
He says no rivers have risen to the point of alarm – yet. But he said that's no reason to relax.
"Anyone in the region should keep a close eye on things keep well away from streams and rivers and keep an eye on the roads.... to be safe we're asking people to stay away from rivers and streams because they can rise rapidly."
Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said there hasn't been a huge amount of flooding across the Wellington region. He told the Herald they had responded to "a couple" of incidents in Kāpiti on Wednesday, but anticipated "a few more" call-outs closer to the city as the day goes on.
"As with everything, we'll just roll with the punches".