Emergency incident outside SkyCity hotel and casino in central Auckland

Five ambulances are in attendance for a medical incident at SkyCity Auckland. Video / Dean Purcell

Five ambulances are in attendance for a medical incident at SkyCity Auckland. Video / Dean Purcell

Police and multiple ambulances are responding to an incident outside SkyCity hotel and casino in central Auckland.

One ambulance was seen departing the scene with sirens blaring at around 9.30am.

A police officer told the Herald three people had been transported to hospital after ingesting or inhaling some sort of substance.

"We think they've ingested or smoked something and obviously ODed on something and they've gone to hospital to hopefully come round."

More to come