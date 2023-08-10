Elske Centre group invited to Tararua council chambers

Members of Dannevirke's Elske group gather at in the Tararua District Council Chamber on Wednesday to attend a morning tea hosted by Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / Sue Emeny

An unsafe disabled parking place, slippery leaves on footpaths and a lack of public transport were issues raised at a very different sort of meeting in the Tararua District Council chamber this week.

Two months ago when Dannevirke’s Elske Centre, which was based in St John’s Anglican Church hall, closed, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis said she would host a morning tea for the clients.

After a break of five weeks the group reformed, and on Wednesday, 17 Elske members and volunteers took up the mayor’s invitation.

In welcoming the group, Collis said the reason they were in the council chamber was to encourage others in the community to become involved in Elske.

Councillors, council staff and Dannevirke Community Board members also attended the morning tea.

Staff members outlined their roles and responsibilities, while councillors explained their different portfolios.

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson said the council employed 100 staff members, owned $1.5 billion in assets and had an operating budget of $60 million a year, of which about 60 per cent came from rates.

He outlined the process of contacting the council with any issues residents might have, and this drew several comments from Elske members.

One raised the issue of vehicles parking on footpaths and the problem this caused for people using mobility scooters.

Nicholson said in some cases, business owners needed to be aware of this issue and discourage customers from blocking the footpath.

Another issue raised concerned an unsafe disabled parking space on Gordon Street.

Collis referred this issue to Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe to follow up.

A lack of public transport was also discussed, with one Elske member saying there was a bus service to Palmerston North and Hastings, but often there was no return trip, the same day which meant an overnight stay.

One Elske member expressed the hope a rail service could be reintroduced.

Collis said that would be the ideal solution.

“There is consultation with Horizons Regional Council on this issue, and this is an opportunity for you to tell us what you want.”

Horizons has launched a regional services review entitled Connect the Dots which calls for input on how it can create better public transport across the region. Submissions close on September 11.

Collis said in the future, public transport would look different and was likely to move away from buses to using vans.

Councillor Sharon Wards said part of her responsibility was to look after Pongaroa and Ākitio, both areas that were hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

She also spoke about the difficulties councils had regarding needing to make long-term decisions.

“Decisions made today may not be relevant in 20 years. We get to debate some pretty challenging topics.”

Speaking on his role as the community board chairman, Pat Walshe said he was in his third term on the board.

He said what he most enjoyed was helping people in Dannevirke.

“So if you ever have a problem, get on the phone and tell me.”

The mayor’s morning tea was the fourth event the Elske group has taken part in. It has had three sessions in the Knox Church hall, which are to continue, and from Monday will hold sessions in Dannevirke Library on the second and fourth Monday of the month.