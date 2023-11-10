The family of slain Auckland couple Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong have released new images of the pair.

The photos depict Kwok and Chong sightseeing with their son and other family members.

It comes as police arrested a second person last night in connection with the Ellerslie pair’s death.

The 26-year-old was located at a Glenfield home in northwest Auckland and has been charged with two counts of murder.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court this morning.

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok (right), Mei Han Chong and their son, seen here in one of the photos the couple's family have released to police. Photo / NZ Police

The second arrest follows the earlier arrest of a 42-year-old man, who appeared by audio-visual link in court yesterday when he was granted interim name suppression. He, too, is from Glenfield, but was arrested in Hamilton on Thursday night.

He wore a blue boiler suit and appeared calm, answering the judge’s questions in a measured tone from the Auckland Custody Unit in Mt Eden prison.

He was remanded in custody without plea for his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland, on November 29.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

“While arrests have been made, there are still a number of inquiries yet to be completed,” Beard said.

“We can advise the scene examination has now been completed at the Greenhithe area where Ms Chong was located.”

Police last night arrested a second man in relation to both murders. Photo / NZ Police

An autopsy on Chong’s body is due to be carried out today.

“Police are continuing to provide support to the family at the centre of this tragic incident,” Beard said.

Detectives yesterday scoured at least four crime scenes around Auckland in connection with the alleged murders.

Kwok, 66, was stabbed multiple times at his Ellerslie home, allegedly on Sunday, November 5, and a family member found his body the following Monday evening.

His wife, Chong, 67, went missing after the alleged murder, prompting a police search for her and the couple’s car. Police initially said Chong could have been either a suspect or a victim.

Police later revealed Chong didn’t drive, and evidence inside the couple’s home suggested she didn’t leave of her own accord. Police then found her body in a bush area in Greenhithe overnight on Thursday.

An autopsy on Chong’s body is due to be carried out today. Photo / NZ Police

Kwok worked as a senior orthopaedic nurse at the North Shore Hospital.

The theatre nurse was “a very wise, respected” health worker and a “good guy”, a staff member told the Herald.

Brad Healey, interim group director of operations at Te Whatu Ora-Waitematā, extended condolences to the hospital’s theatre team, who were mourning their “respected colleague”.

“Joseph was a valued and well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family and I would like to acknowledge his exceptional service,” Healey said.

“Our hearts are with those who worked with him.

“They are feeling this loss immensely and we will ensure they are supported through this period.”



