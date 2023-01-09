Elisabeth Easther: My Story highlights from 2022 - part two

Scotty Morrison. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A round-up of quotable quotes from 2022′s My Story column with an emphasis on resilience and hope, lessons learned and the forks in the roads of our lives.

Dr Scotty Morrison - Ngāti Whakaue

Te reo Māori advocate, broadcaster, academic

Whenever I talk to young people, and if they say they don’t know what to do, I say at least do something while you’re working it out. Get up and stay motivated and you will evolve and develop. Don’t just sit around doing nothing, waiting for something to drop out of the sky. I think about one of my ancestral sayings - ‘tama noho, tama mate, tama tu, tama ora’ - if you stay stagnant, you won’t progress. But if you’re up and moving and motivated, you’ll always evolve. If you’re tenacious, and consistent, something will come up. Be good, look after people and build relationships and, that will take you a long way, whatever your aspirations are.

Helen Klisser During

Art advisor, photojournalist & baker’s daughter

My father, Johan Klisser, was born in Amsterdam in 1927. His family were Jewish and, when Dad turned 13, in 1940, he had his bar mitzvah. That same year, Germany occupied the Netherlands, bringing restrictions for Jewish families. One day my father was arrested and sent to Hollandsche Schouwburg, a Jewish theatre being used as a deportation centre. When my father was released his family went into hiding, but because it was impossible to find a place to conceal their family of four dad was separated from them. His parents and brother were later discovered and transported to a Dutch transit camp, then on to Auschwitz where they were murdered. Because I grew up profoundly aware of how life can change on a dime, I live each day as if it’s my last, because you just don’t know.

Sophie Handford led the school climate strikes in 2019 and is now district ward councillor for Paekakariki Raumati district. Photo / Supplied

Sophie Handford

Environmental advocate & Kāpiti Coast District Councillor

I came home from school one afternoon and my parents were reading a letter from Council about how, over the next fifty to one hundred years, we’d probably experience some impacts of climate change. Things like coastal erosion, sea level rise and severe weather events, some of which we’re already starting to see. I love Paekākāriki with all my heart, from the village, to the surrounding hills and marine environment. It hit me then, that we all have to be responsible. That letter was a real wake-up call, but instead of being paralysed by fear, I knew I wanted to act.

Dame Margaret Sparrow, DNZM, MBE

Doctor & reproductive rights advocate

As someone who saw Roe v Wade being enacted, seeing the law repealed was very sad. There’ll undoubtedly be more problems and more deaths, because where ever abortion is outlawed, it doesn’t go away, it just makes it unsafe particularly for poorer women, because there’s always been one law for the rich and another for the poor.

Amit Ohdedar

Co-founder, Prayas Theatre

India has a caste system, and I’m very aware that my reasonably privileged upbringing was because of my family circumstances. When I was older, my father told me a how one of our ancestors about 400 years ago was actually a lowly fishing boy. Under the caste system I should have stayed a fisherman, but that young ancestor eloped with a local princess and the king had to choose between a mercy killing or accepting the union. As legend goes, because the king was so powerful, he was able to take that fishing boy out of the caste cycle by giving him wealth and education. That’s how my ancestors went up the ranks. So my father having a PhD and being a librarian, was all because of that young chap 400 years ago. Because of that, I have always been aware of the many forks in my road.

Dr Oscar Lyons

Doctor, educator, researcher

When I was 10 we escaped family violence by flying to Auckland with the help of Women’s Refuge and the police. At the airport, we didn’t even have shoes, and mum’s friends gave us their adult-sized shoes so we could get on the plane. We were 13, 10, eight and two. My mum and my brothers and I arrived in Auckland with just a black plastic sack full of clothes. When we arrived we had close to nothing, and our new community poured so much love and effort into supporting us. That experience taught me about the importance of community.

Koro Carman

Business development & youth mentor, Earth Village

When I worked among the trees of Waipoua I learned to see the forest in a whole new light, as a world of collaboration and competition for survival. There are so many intricate, complex things going on in the forest, much more than you can see with the naked eye and most of it is for the betterment of us. We think we live in a hectic world, but it’s nothing compared to what’s going on above and below the ground in spaces like Waipoua. What’s even more astonishing, the trees know what they’re doing, whereas we can run around with our blindfolds on, while thinking we’re doing all this wonderful stuff.

Malindi MacLean

Chief executive | Tumuaki Outward Bound

I had a rough couple of years after I stopped cycle racing. I wasn’t happy and I was in an unhealthy relationship with an unhealthy lifestyle. I look at it now as a period of trauma, but there were positives from that time too, because you have to learn resilience. It doesn’t come built-in and those tough times increased my empathy for others and myself. People often talk about post-traumatic stress, but not so much about post-traumatic growth, and I now see that time as a bit of a gift.

Rebecca Gibney

Actor/producer

I’m all about being human. I wish we could ditch the labels and accept everyone for who they are. I don’t censor myself as I’m happy with who I am now. If something I say or an experience I’ve shared can help someone then great, but if someone doesn’t like it, tough titties. I don’t need validation from anyone, because life is too short to worry about what people think of me. I am who I am and there’s a real freedom when you get to that place.

Rita Paczian

Conductor, Bach Musica NZ

Music is a language that is spoken all over the world. It brings people together regardless of boundaries. Music reaches the soul and does something positive for humanity. It touches people and inspires them in a completely different way to any other artform. After our performance of Handel’s Samson in the Auckland Town Hall in July, people were in tears, thinking about what they had missed over the last two and a half years. That is what I love about music.

Judith Darragh ONZM

Artist

We used to have amazing arts coverage in the media and people talked about art more, but now that it’s missing, we’re noticing that it’s starting to hurt. We have an election coming up, which means it’s time to ask politicians about their arts policies. Some parties might not even have an arts policy, so let’s kick that conversation higher. Inflation is going up, rents are rising, so how do artists even find studio or rehearsal space? But I’m quietly optimistic things will improve because without the arts, there is no joy or rest from the everyday.

Dame Susan Devoy dominated squash in the 80s and 90s. Photo / Supplied

Dame Susan Devoy

Squash champion

The actual reality of making Celebrity Treasure Island? There wasn’t much laughing. The food was bloody awful, so you’re hungry, tired, manipulated, wound up. Sunburnt one day, windburned the next, nearly drowned the day after that. But I had some really good times, and sometimes I completely lost my rag. I also broke a few rules and was threatened with expulsion The challenges are easier for some people than others. I have a real fear of the sea because I nearly drowned when I was about 13, but sometimes I was out there bobbing around like a little dolphin. As for my first taste of freedom, I went straight for the wine. It could’ve been a million dollar bottle or a five dollar bottle, I didn’t care.

Ian Mune, OBE

Actor, director, writer, artist

My wife Jo was ill for nearly four years. After she died, I went a bit nuts and gave away a whole lot of stuff I should never have given away. Piles of furniture and paintings. Now I keep looking for things, but I can’t find them so I assume they were given away. But I got my head around it. I spend most of my time painting now. And I talk to Jo. I’ve also got these three kids and they’ve been sprouting kids and one of those kids has sprouted a kid so I’m a great granddad and I do the odd acting job. In the last five years I’ve done five plays, and in all but one of them I died, and in two of them my death has been the final scene. There aren’t as many parts when you’re 80. But I do what I can, and I’m very happy spending the rest of my time with brush in hand.

Julia Croft

Theatre maker, performer, teacher

The rave scene was huge in Christchurch, and I’d go to all the big drum and bass parties. At the outdoor dance parties in summer, I’d be front and centre with my fire balls, or my white rhythmic gymnastics ribbon that looked so cool under UV light. Back then we’d go out just to go out. Now if I go out, it has to be a birthday or a wedding and even then I’ll complain. One minute I’m sticking ecstasy up my bum in the middle of a North Canterbury field, the next I’m dreaming of owning a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Willy de Wit

Comedian

I have been sober now for seven years and I am full of hope. Throughout my 40s to my late 50s, I often thought of suicide, but those thoughts disappeared after the stroke, because in spite of all the mistakes I’ve made, I was given the chance to start again with a fresh mindset. I now want to be best person I can be and that is incredibly satisfying. Even at my lowest ebb now I have more appreciation for things. I’m on a much more even keel because I am grateful for this second chance - because It’s not until you have things taken away from you, that you realise how much you have.

Actress and author Michelle Langstone writes about her IVF journey in her novel Times Like These. Photo / Supplied

Michelle Langstone

Actor, author

One lesson I wish I’d learned earlier, no matter how comfortable you might be today, just wait and it will change. Whatever is going on, good or bad, nothing is permanent. When I was younger I had this fixed idea that things go on and on, but one thing I have learned over time, everything changes. Life is a procession of departures and arrivals and somewhere in between you keep living.