Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Elisabeth Easther: My Story highlights from 2022 - part one

By
10 mins to read
Waihoroi Shortland.

Waihoroi Shortland.

Here is a round-up of just some of the highlights from 2022′s My Story column - with a focus on resilience, life lessons learned and what it is to be human. As told to Elisabeth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand