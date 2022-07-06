Homicide detectives want to speak to occupants of the silver sedan on the left. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating a killing last month have released an image of a sedan in the area at the time.

Eli Johnson, 27, died at a property in Whakamarama, in the Bay of Plenty, on June 12 and a homicide investigation into his death is ongoing.

Police now want to speak to the occupants of a silver sedan in the area at the time.

In a written statement, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said the investigation team was working to identify all vehicles that were travelling in the Whakamarama and Te Puna areas at the time of Johnson's death.

Warner said there were two vehicles of interest, in terms of gathering information about what happened to the deceased.

"While we've since identified and spoken with the occupants of the white utility, we'd like the occupants of the silver sedan pictured to come forward and speak with us," he said.

"Police would ask that the occupants of the silver sedan, or anyone who has information that may help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220613/3065.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.