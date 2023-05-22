Directed by Brylee Lamb, Elevator features actors Yvonne Lorkin, left, Sarah Graham and Amy Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Napier Repertory Players is delighted to announce tickets are now available for The Little Theatre’s Winter One-Act Play Season featuring two New Zealand plays which runs from June 7-17.

Elevator is the story of three women – each with a very dangerous secret.

When Harper, Samantha and Bree are trapped in a broken-down elevator, keeping their secrets becomes harder than any of them thought. The masks are up. The smiles are on. Everybody has a story and they’re sticking to it.

Penned by Jess Sayer, Elevator explores the idea of claustrophobia in all its many forms.

The characters in Elevator are not only trapped physically, but are also trapped in their own perceived wrongs. In secrets. In lies.

Directed by Brylee Lamb, Elevator features three amazing actors in Sarah Graham, Yvonne Lorkin, and Amy Edwards.

Jigsaw, written by Hawke’s Bay actor and playwright Verona Nicholson, will debut on the Little Theatre stage as part of the Winter One-Act season.

With a story based in Hawke’s Bay, four old school friends reunite and talk about “the good old days” - or were they?

Politics, religion, sex - nothing is “off the table” for these women as they walk down memory lane putting together the puzzle pieces of their lives: full of things untold, unsaid, unremembered and unfinished …

Director Jacquie Hills has brought together a fabulous cast of Rachel Keith, Paula Wray, Sandra Alsleben, Kirsty Daly, and Mike Connolly to tell this tale.

Tickets for these performances are available from: ● www.iticket.co.nz ● Napier Municipal Theatre ● I-Site Hastings ● I-Site Havelock North ● Napier Repertory Players website (www.napierrepertory.co.nz)