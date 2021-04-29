'Elevated mould levels' in multiple parts of high school, classroom block to be replaced

A block of classrooms was closed following the discovery of mould in late March. Photo / Supplied

The discovery of mould throughout multiple parts of a Lower Hutt high school has led to the "replacement" of a block of classrooms, and a part-return to remote learning for senior students.

In late March eight teaching spaces at Hutt Valley High School were "isolated" following the discovering of mould during roofing and refurbishment, resulting in some students taking lessons in the school hall and library.

An update released on the school's website on Thursday said further testing has identified elevated mould levels in several other parts of the building, such as science labs, the dance room, a drama room and the main gym.

The update, provided by Acting Principal Denise Johnson, said "all areas of concern [were] isolated" and year 12 and 13 students would attend classes on campus for only half the week from May 3.

When year 12 and 13 students were not on-site, they will learn remotely from home or at a "satellite hub" or study group location.

The "satellite hubs" were in locations secured by the Ministry of Education, including 19 Market Grove, level one and the Long Aide Memoire Room at the Hutt Recreation Ground, the notice read.

The spaces had capacity for 80 – 100 students and would have large tables and "decent WiFi" although students would have to bring their own devices.

The Hutt City Council had also offered the Little Theatre for dance and drama classes.

Block C, where mould was initially discovered in March, would be "replaced", the post stated.

"The ministry has sourced 16 Portacom units to be placed onto the school site, so as many students as possible can be based at school. The timeline for this is August.

"Our long term plan is to develop the wider Hutt Valley High School site, including identifying the most suitable location for C Block's replacement."

Mould has since been found in other parts of the school. Photo / Supplied

Johnson had previously said students had been moved from the building "the minute we found mould", on March 25.

"We got the call at 10 past nine and the classes were empty by 9.30," she said.

"The minute there was mould, there was no one there. We were not aware of mould until we were aware, and then we acted straight away."

Earlier this month New Zealand Principals' Federation president Perry Rush said the situation reflected a wider struggle for some schools to maintain and modernise ageing buildings.

"Schools that aren't in high role growth areas, we're seeing these schools tolerating the state of their buildings.

"There are significant warning signals for schools and school buildings that have features of being leaky, and it sounds like this particular block at Hutt Valley High School has all those warning bells."

The Ministry of Education has also been approached for comment.

Year 12 student Max Webb said last month he had concerns about returning to remote learning following the discovery of mould.

"It brings back hard times and it brings back struggles, and fortunately we're in a country where we don't have to deal with that anymore.

"So we should be able to go into the classroom, we should be able to get that teaching from a teacher in-person.

"It is a little stressful, especially with NCEA level 2 this year."