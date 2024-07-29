With a heat pump unit is, from left, Jason Tether (Coastguard Kāpiti), Wiri Kemp (Advance Electrical), Aman Shanker (Realcold NZ) and Peter Hill (Advance Electrical).

With a heat pump unit is, from left, Jason Tether (Coastguard Kāpiti), Wiri Kemp (Advance Electrical), Aman Shanker (Realcold NZ) and Peter Hill (Advance Electrical).

While co-ordinating a rescue or a valuable training exercise, personnel operating out of the Coastguard Kāpiti communications centre would often sweat in summer or shiver in winter.

But thanks to a donation of a brand new 7.4kW heat pump, the local volunteers and helpers can now carry out their lifesaving work in a bit of comfort. The Paraparaumu Beach-based comms centre works in with LandSAR and police.

When it became clear a heat pump was needed at the coastguard, locally owned and operated electrical wholesale business Advance Electrical was quick to hatch a plan to get that remedied.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” operations manager Wiri Kemp said.

“We have staff who are coastguard volunteers and plenty of local electricians who are boaties. Throwing in our support is the least we can do.”