An electric blanket was the cause of an Invercargill fire which left a 10-year-old child with severe burns to his face, arms and legs.

The boy’s grandparents lost “everything” after the overnight blaze on September 6 gutted their home and business on Dee St.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) district manager Julian Tohiariki said investigators have determined an electric blanket was the cause of the fire.

“There were working smoke alarms, but not in every room. This is a great reminder to check the condition of your electric blankets and never sleep with your electric blanket turned on.”

The fire is understood to have started in the boy’s room.

Eight fire crews and a ground unit were called to the historic Pall Mall Arcade building on Dee St just before 1am on the morning of the blaze.

Videos from the scene showed one-metre-high flames streaming from the windows of the building, with noises like gunshots popping in the background.

The property in question, built in the 1860s, was a bookstore that belonged to a couple aged in their 60s.

At the time of the incident, they had family members staying in a separate dwelling above the store.

Among them was a younger couple and another man, also in his 60s.

Extended family of the couple involved told the Herald they understood the blaze started in the bedroom of the couple’s grandson.

One family member had been outside smoking and realised upon returning that smoke had spread across the building.

“So he went around and bashed down everyone’s doors,” a member of the extended family said.

The family understood at this stage the fire was sparked by an electrical fault and the child had to be dragged out of the bedroom.

“He’s in quite a serious condition,” the extended family member said.

“[The couple] have gone up to Dunedin [Hospital] because they’re better equipped than Invercargill to handle burns.”

A Fenz spokesperson said the fire was well-involved on the first and second floors when crews arrived.

About six people were evacuated and all were treated for smoke inhalation. One person also suffered superficial burns to their limbs, the spokesperson said.