Election results 2020: Labour nearly sweeps greater Christchurch

Labour was the big winner in greater Christchurch this election with nearly all of the seats going to the party.
Labour will retain all the seats it held before while adding a couple of fresh faces to its Christchurch contingency.
In what is one of the biggest upsets for National, senior MP Gerry Brownlee lost his seat in Ilam to newcomer Sarah Pallett from Labour.
Brownlee entered Parliament in 1996, winning the Ilam seat and has held it ever since.
He is now tossing up leaving parliament for good after losing his long-held Ilam seat last night.
Here are the results:
Christchurch Central
Duncan Webb (Labour) - 19,755
Dale Stephens (National) - 8332
Chrys Horn (Green) - 1,893
Ilam:
Sarah Pallett (Labour) - 16,381
Gerry Brownlee (National)- 14,161
David Bennett (Green)- 2384
Christchurch East:
Poto Williams (Labour) - 21,336
Lincoln Platt (National) - 6881
Nikki Berry (Green - 2076
Banks Peninsula:
Tracey Lee McLellan (Labour) - 22,038
Catherine Chu (National) - 10,834
Eugenie Sage (Green) - 5040
Waimakariri:
Matt Doocey (National) - 19,236
Dan Rosewarne (Labour) - 17,260
Leighton Baker (New Conservative) - 1817
Wigram:
Megan Woods (Labour) - 20,371
Hamish Campbell (National) - 7987
Richard Wesley (Green) - 1488
Read More
- Election results 2020: Chris Lynch - Gerry Brownlee defeat one of biggest upsets for National p...
- Electorate winners and losers - Chloe Swarbrick's shock win, Gerry Brownlee and Nick Smith tipp...
- Gerry Brownlee, upstart with the big voice - NZ Herald
- Election 2020: National's Gerry Brownlee tossing up resignation; backs Collins to stay on as le...
Selwyn:
Nicola Grigg (National) - 18,578
Reuben Davidson (Labour) - 13,635
Stuart Armstrong (Act) - 1575
Te Tai Tonga:
Rino Tirikatene (Labour) - 11,128
Tākuta Ferris (Maori) - 5485
Ariana Paretutanganui-Tamati (Green) - 2466