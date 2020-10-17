Website of the Year

Election results 2020: Labour nearly sweeps greater Christchurch

2 minutes to read

Front view of person holding ballot paper casting vote at a polling station for election vote in black background NZH 26Jul20 - Photo / 123RF HBG 28Jul20 - Photo / 123RF WGP 10Oc

NZ Herald

Labour was the big winner in greater Christchurch this election with nearly all of the seats going to the party.

Labour will retain all the seats it held before while adding a couple of fresh faces to its Christchurch contingency.

In what is one of the biggest upsets for National, senior MP Gerry Brownlee lost his seat in Ilam to newcomer Sarah Pallett from Labour.

Brownlee entered Parliament in 1996, winning the Ilam seat and has held it ever since.

He is now tossing up leaving parliament for good after losing his long-held Ilam seat last night.

Here are the results:

Christchurch Central

Duncan Webb (Labour) - 19,755
Dale Stephens (National) - 8332
Chrys Horn (Green) - 1,893

Duncan Webb. Photo /Supplied
Ilam:

Sarah Pallett (Labour) - 16,381
Gerry Brownlee (National)- 14,161
David Bennett (Green)- 2384

Christchurch East:

Poto Williams (Labour) - 21,336
Lincoln Platt (National) - 6881
Nikki Berry (Green - 2076

Banks Peninsula:

Tracey Lee McLellan (Labour) - 22,038
Catherine Chu (National) - 10,834
Eugenie Sage (Green) - 5040

Tracey McLellan
Waimakariri:

Matt Doocey (National) - 19,236
Dan Rosewarne (Labour) - 17,260
Leighton Baker (New Conservative) - 1817

Wigram:

Megan Woods (Labour) - 20,371
Hamish Campbell (National) - 7987
Richard Wesley (Green) - 1488

Selwyn:

Nicola Grigg (National) - 18,578
Reuben Davidson (Labour) - 13,635
Stuart Armstrong (Act) - 1575

Nicola Grigg. Photo / Supplied
Te Tai Tonga:

Rino Tirikatene (Labour) - 11,128
Tākuta Ferris (Maori) - 5485
Ariana Paretutanganui-Tamati (Green) - 2466