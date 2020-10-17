Website of the Year

Election results 2020: Gerry Brownlee falls behind early in Christchurch seat of Ilam

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Vote2020

National stalwart Gerry Brownlee has fallen behind early in the race for his long-held Ilam seat in Christchurch.

Labour's Sarah Pallett, a midwifery lecturer, has rushed ahead early.

She's more than 2000 votes ahead after 22 per cent of the votes being counted.

Brownlee, who spearheaded the John Key government's rebuild of the city after the devastating 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, has served as the Member of Parliament for Ilam since 1996.

Tonight, the former woodwork school teacher and campaigner chairperson arrived at National's campaign headquarters in Central Christchurch.

Commenting to media on the results as they stood, he said: "It's democracy, isn't it? We'll see how the whole night plays out.

"Recognising this election has been dominated by the Government's response to Covid-19 ... the reality is none of the issues we raised during the campaign have gone away so there is still a job for an opposition."