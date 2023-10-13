Severe gales are forecast for much of the country on election day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

MetService is encouraging anyone who hasn’t voted to do so this afternoon, less they get caught out in severe, damaging gales and heavy rain tomorrow when parts of the country will be under a weather warning or watch.

“Typically, with severe weather like this, we would say people should remain home if they can, but we also want people to go out and exercise their democratic right,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

He said most of the rain on election day should fall on the West Coast, but it would spread across the country.

“The most notable thing is the very strong northwesterly winds forecasted across Canterbury,” Ferris said.

“We’ve been pretty firm in telling people to get out to vote before tomorrow - it would save them from standing in the wind or rain. If you have the chance to go and do it this afternoon, do.

“Hold on to those Easy Vote cards. But if you lose them to the wind, remember you can still vote,” he said.

⚠️ Big winds are headed for the South Island & lower North Island on Saturday...



Gusts reaching 100-120 km/h (🔴) will likely lead to power cuts & the possibility for some damage, particularly about Canterbury.



Sunday will also be very gusty across several regions. pic.twitter.com/IRB013wbCX — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 12, 2023

All main centres will have showers, at the least. In Auckland showers will turn to rain in the evening with a partly cloudy start to the day.

MetService forecasts a high of 20C for Auckland and Ferris said it would be “a bit of a breeze” with fresh northwesterlies predicted.

“[The wind will be] nothing too noticeable [in Auckland]. It’s also looking like not a sizeable amount of rain there and it looks to be clearing pretty quickly,” Ferris said.

The national forecaster has issued strong wind warnings in Wellington, Wairarapa, Marlborough, the Canterbury high country and plains, Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

Spring is a blustery time and although we've seen wind related impacts lately it's maybe a good time to remind yourself what you might see during a strong wind event.



Gusts up to 140kmph are forecast for the Canterbury High Country tonight til 4pm Saturday so take extra care. pic.twitter.com/levJUph8RX — MetService (@MetService) October 12, 2023

Gales there, especially in exposed places, could reach up to 140km/h and could down powerlines, trees and lift unsecured structures. MetService said drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists, especially, should be wary.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Westland south of Otira on the West Coast, where up to 150mm of rain was forecast over 13 hours until 2pm.

MetService said the amount of rainfall there could see streams and rivers rise rapidly along with flooding and slips.

Strong wind watches will be in place in the Tararua District and Wairarapa between Woodville and Carteron, Tasman west of Motueka, the Buller and Grey Districts, Queenstown Lakes, Central and North Otago, Dunedin, Clutha and Fiordland throughout the day.

🟧Our next bout of unsettled weather is on the way with a lot of action forecast on Saturday🟧



If you want to avoid the rain and having to chase your easy vote card down the street after a gust of wind caught it then perhaps get to a polling station today. pic.twitter.com/SLYFxcCuyx — MetService (@MetService) October 12, 2023

A heavy rain watch will also be in place in Fiordland where rainfall rates could reach MetService’s warning criteria.

The aforementioned warnings and watches begin at 9pm Friday at the earliest and should all lapse by 9pm Saturday at the latest.

In the other main centres, MetService has forecast a 16C day with a few showers turning to rain in the late morning in Wellington, also at risk of 120km/h gusts in exposed places.

Christchurch has a forecast high of 20C with patchy rain clearing in the afternoon and 130km/h gusts in exposed places.

In Dunedin showers will develop through the morning with gusts of up to 90km/h easing in the afternoon and a high of 18C.

