Election 2023: Who will win Whanganui’s electorates?

Labour's Steph Lewis and National's Carl Bates are the frontrunners for the Whanganui electorate. Photos / Bevan Conley

The six-week election campaign has come to an end as tonight we find out who has won the race for the Whanganui, Rangitīkei, and Te Tai Hauāuru.

Join the Chronicle from 7pm for live updates and results.

Whanganui

National’s Carl Bates leads Labour’s incumbent MP Steph Lewis by almost 2500 votes with 25 percent of the vote counted.

Bates said he had a “tranquil” start to election day.

“We went for a parkrun this morning and then took my son to his swimming lesson and then we went down to the market and headed off and voted,” Bates said.

“I suppose I’m a little bit of a traditionalist.”

Bates said it had been a great campaign.

“We’ve knocked on a huge amount of doors throughout the electorate, talked to a lot of people and were really focused on the issues that were important to them,” he said.

Bates had enjoyed a family dinner and would be heading to the Laird Park Bowling Club later in the evening.





Te Tai Hauāuru

Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer leads Soraya Peke-Mason by close to 2552 votes in Te Tai Hauāuru with 16.3 per cent of the vote counted.

Ngarewa-Packer said she spent today looking after moko and doing “about fifteen loads of laundry”.

”I wish I could say I did something real fancy and sophisticated, but to be honest I live in a three-generational home and it looked like it had three years of three-generational catch-up of housework,” she said.

“I had a great day. We’ve run a great campaign and done everything we could do.”

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori was in a great space, she said.

”We set out with the objective to grow the movement, so tonight that’s what our end goal is.

”Obviously I’d like to be honoured with the seat but we’d also like to see an increase in the party vote, so yeah feeling good

Ngarewa-Packer is in Hāwera tonight and heading to the TSB hub to join a couple of hundred people.

”There’s just so much we were up against, I think it’s hard with such a big region,” she said.

”There was also some ugliness that we had to sort of pivot around and try and run a clean campaign, and a fun, upbeat campaign. It was about positive politicking and I hope that’s what we’ve landed.”

Rangitīkei

In Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne leads Zulfiqar Butt by 1706 votes with 13.9 per cent of the vote counted.

Butt said he spent election day at home.

“My car was wrapped in my election banner so I hid my car in my garage and have been waiting at home all day,” Butt said.

He said both the Rangitīkei and Palmerston North campaign teams for Labour were spending election night together at the Takaro Bowling Club in Palmerston North.

He said he was confident and hopeful for a good result.

“From listening and talking to the people all over the area, it was a very positive response,” Butt said.

“People call it a farmers electorate, but even from the farmers the feedback was very encouraging.”















