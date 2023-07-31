Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Election 2023: David Parker quit Revenue role over wealth tax - the value of principles, purpose in politics - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon on former Revenue Minister David Parker's decision to step aside over a wealth tax being overruled. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

A Cabinet minister resigned his portfolio on a matter of principle last week - and almost every commentator called him dumb for doing it.

“Petulant”, “self-indulgent” and “jaw-dropping” were among the many insults thrown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand