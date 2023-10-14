Election 2023 results: The race for Tukituki

National's Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd on election night. Photo / Paul Taylor

The polls have now closed and votes are being counted in the Tukituki electorate.

Early indications on Saturday evening show National’s Catherine Wedd is in the lead with 18.9 per cent of the votes counted.

The second candidate is Labour MP Anna Lorck.

It was always going to be a tight race between Lorck and Wedd, both ex-public relations professionals.

Like her Napier counterpart, Catherine Wedd was likely a safe bet for a seat in Parliament, coming in at number 23 on the National Party list.

Lorck is number 40 on Labour’s list, meaning it is unlikely she would be returned to Parliament on the party vote.

Lorck previously snatched the seat in 2020 from former Mayor of Hastings Lawrence Yule. She gained 19,132 votes (46.3 per cent) and won by a margin of 1590.

Labour's Anna Lorck and National's Catherine Wedd are vying for the Tukituki electorate. Photo / NZME

A major election promise from Lorck had been around 1.1 billion from Labour to build a new Hospital for Hawke’s Bay.

She had also promised to build a four-lane highway between Napier and Hastings.

Of the minor parties, Act’s Rob Douglas was previously confident he would gain a place in Parliament, coming in at number 16 on the Act Party list.

Other candidates included known ant-vaccination protestor Melanie Petrowski, who was running as an independent, and Nick Ratcliffe for the Green Party who is number 25 on their list.























