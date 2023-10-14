Election 2023 results: The race for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (left) and Te Pāti Māori’s Meka Whaitiri. Photo / Duncan Brown

The polls have now closed and the votes are being counted in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate.

Early indications on Saturday evening show Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel is in the lead ahead of Te Pati Māori’s Meka Whaitiri with 5.1 per cent of the votes counted.

The big question of the night was whether incumbent Whaitiri will retain the seat she held for Labour since 2013 before defecting to Te Pati Māori earlier this year.

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel was not on the Labour Party list and was purely campaigning to win the electorate.

At Hawke’s Bay Today’s candidate evening, Whaitiri asked voters to recognise her past work in the electorate, which spans from as far as Te Araroa to Wellington and encompasses most of Hawke’s Bay.

“I love the work that I’ve done. I’ve done this work for 10 years, loyally for the people of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and also for Labour,” she said.

“But as you know, in Waipatu not far from here, I decided to come back to my whakapapa. I served Labour really loyally for 10 years - now I am on a new journey which is unapologetically Māori.”

Speaking to John Tamihere on Radio Waatea 603 in May, Whaitiri said the change in leadership of the Labour Party made her rethink her own political agenda.

Whaitiri previously edged out Te Pati Māori’s Heather Skipworth - who she inherited the candidacy from - at the 2020 general election.

In 2020 she won with 13,642 votes, which was 55.6 per cent of the vote.

Jacinda Ardern previously booted Whaitiri out of cabinet in 2018 following allegations of bullying that were made by one of the MP’s staff members.

The only other candidate in the electorate besides Tangaere-Manuel and Whaitiri was Freedom NZ’s Ata Tuhakaraina. Polls previously showed that it was unlikely Freedoms NZ would meet the 5 per cent threshold to enter Parliament.