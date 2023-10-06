Chris Hipkins addresses media as he comes out of isolation this morning. Video / NZ Herald

Just one day before the Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins left Covid-19 isolation, another MP tested positive for the virus.

Dr Deborah Russell, the Labour MP for New Lynn, revealed on Thursday she had come down with Covid-19 and would be staying home for the next few days to mitigate the risk of spreading the infection.

Posting a picture of her positive RAT test on social media, Russell said she has been testing every day since her husband returned a positive test last Sunday.

“Bother! Or as my grandmother used to say when she was really upset, damn and blast!” she wrote.

“Thankfully, I’ve spent most of my time over the past few days at outside events so by good fortune, the risk to other people is small.”

She extended her thanks to her “wonderful” team and supporters, who will be stepping up to help her as she recovers.

“They’re champions, and I’m very grateful for their support.”

Hipkins got out of Covid-19 isolation on Friday, saying he was feeling ready to get back on the campaign trail after five days in a hotel room.

He admitted he had tried almost every item on the menu during his stay, and was feeling rejuvenated and ready to get out of isolation again.

“Feels great to be back, I like the fresh air. Nothing like the Wellington wind after being stuck inside.”

He was met with raucous cheers from supporters in the typically safe Labour electorate of Rongotai, where he took part in half an hour of rallying on the side of the road.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.