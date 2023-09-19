Today the two leaders of New Zealand’s main parties go face-to-face in a live debate as they campaign to be the country’s next Prime Minister.

Tonight’s debate comes after a couple of weeks of intense campaigning by Labour and National, with Chris Hipkins and Chris Luxon travelling the country trying to get the necessary votes to form a government after voting day on October 14.

Moderated by TVNZ’s political editor Jessica Mutch McKay, this will be the first time that New Zealand voters see the leaders of the country’s two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.

Luxon has repeatedly lauded Hipkins’ debating ability, seemingly in an attempt to lower expectations of his performance this evening, despite Luxon himself having been a champion debater at school.

There are several big issues to cover, from the cost of living crisis to crime, climate change and the housing shortage, among other topics.

The leaders will depart Auckland tomorrow, with Luxon heading down to Dunedin and then Invercargill, while Hipkins visits Gisborne, Wairoa and Napier.

