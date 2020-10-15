Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Election 2020: The Verdict - Who won the final leaders' debate? Our experts have their say

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins go head to head with just over one day to go to polling day. Video / TVNZ
NZ Herald
By: , , and
Vote2020

OPINION:

Audrey Young

Winner: Jacinda Ardern

There wasn't much between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins in terms of both performance and policy.

Collins had a bigger challenge. She needed to do enough to win back

