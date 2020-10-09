Election 2020: National leader Judith Collins visits Howick Village Market

National Party leader Judith Collins was out meeting locals at Auckland's Howick Village Market this morning. Photo / Michael Neilson

National leader Judith Collins is spending her Saturday morning at Auckland's Howick Village Market, in the party electorate stronghold of Pakuranga.

The stop follows a tough week for Collins, where she has had MPs leaking against her and accusations of supporter planting on her walkabouts, criticism she calls a "distraction".

To make matters worse for Collins, her party is still well behind Labour in the polls.

Even with the support of Act, National is tracking behind a potential Labour/Greens alliance.

There was also controversy after the aspiring Prime Minister was turned away by a Ponsonby optometrist in front of the nation's media.

The optometrist later told the Herald it was due to crowding and not political, but it proved another "distraction" for the political leader desperately seeking votes.

Collins told the Herald on Friday she was now in "high energy" mode heading into the last week of the campaign attempting to shore up support from the 13 per cent of New Zealand voters are so far undecided as per the latest 1News/ Colmar Brunton poll.

"What we are hearing back is there are a lot of quiet National supporters who don't want to tell pollsters [who they're voting for] – they don't trust people ringing them up and asking how they are voting.

"We have seen them with Boris Johnson and we have seen it with Brexit – people just don't tell pollsters necessarily what they are doing."

The Pakuranga electorate is held by 29-year-old Simeon Brown, who won safely with a margin of 14,886 in 2017.

Overall National won the largest share of party votes with 62 per cent to Labour's 25.

The seat has largely been held by National since the 1970s, bar the 1984 term when it was held by Neil Morrison of Social Credit.