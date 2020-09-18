• Improve transparency for pay across genders and ethnicity.
If re-elected, Labour would legislate to increase the statutory minimum sick leave for workers from five to 10 days.
"To maintain healthy workplaces and to prevent the spread of Covid-19, all workers must be able to take sick leave while self-isolating," Little said.
"The costs to the economy of going into lockdown far outweigh the costs of employees staying home sick."
On increasing the minimum wage, Labour said it would take a "balanced approach" so the country's lowest-paid workers could benefit from economic growth "while also ensuring employers and businesses can continue to grow and provide stable employment".
It also promised to make it easier for women to gain pay equity in their organisation or across their industry.
There wasn't much detail in their policy document about how it would do that besides "ensuring there are better records of pay equity" across New Zealand.
"This will enable people can better see where the problem lies and build on the work we have already done to streamline the process for women to negotiate equal pay settlements."
It would also introduce Fair Pay Agreements in line with the recommendations of the Fair Pay Agreement Working Group it says would make it easier for workers to receive fair wages and conditions.
Key provisions of Fair Pay Agreements that Labour would introduce include:
• Agreements would cover employees and dependent contractors.
• Workers would be represented by registered unions during bargaining and only unions would be able to initiate bargaining for the first agreement.
• Concluding an agreement would need more than 50 per cent support from workers and more than 50 per cent support from employers.
• Once agreed, Fair Pay Agreements would cover all employers in the sector but there would be able to be negotiated regional variations and exemptions of up to 12 months for employers facing severe financial hardship.
Labour also committed to simplifying the Holidays Act which it says has failed to provide consistent leave entitlements or provide adequate leave for new workers. It would:
• Introduce legislation to simplify employers' leave calculations.
• Allow employees to take sick and annual leave when needed, and their leave would accrue over time instead of becoming available as a block when they reach 6 and 12 months' employment.
• Allow employees to take bereavement and family violence leave as needed.
And Labour would strengthen section 59b of the Employment Relations Act so unions don't have to establish the "intent" of employers who automatically pass on gains from collective bargaining to non-union workers.
Lastly, Labour committed to protecting vulnerable workers by:
• Legislating protections for dependent contractors.
• Recognising security guards as vulnerable workers to ensure their terms and conditions are protected.