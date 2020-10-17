Election 2020: Battle for Waiariki seat comes to a head

Tamati Coffey in Rotorua tonight.

KEY POINTS: WAIARIKI:

VOTES COUNTED: 16,127- 70.7%undefinedCANDIDATE: Tamati Coffey - 7,745undefinedCANDIDATE: Rawiri Waititi - 7,695

Margin - 50

PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party- 62.0%

2nd PARTY:Māori Party- 18.1%

9.59pm: Tamati Coffey said it was a "nail biting game" and "the sweat is real".

He said it was always hard when the race was so close between two people and "who knows" what's going to happen.

"There is no where else I'd rather be than here with my friends and whanau."

Having a big group of supporters around him now was the "best thing you can ask for", he said.

9.43pm: Coffey told TVNZ the results showed democracy.

"We are still watching and we will tackle it head on."

He said he believed he campaigned as best he could. "We will just see what happens."

9.39pm: Coffey and Waititi are tied after 59% of vote counted.

9.38pm: Rawiri Waititi said he was feeling "really positive" and "really confident" and it was looking to be a "very close race" between himself and Tamati.

He said he was not feeling anxious as the people had spoken. He said it was "rocking in the Ka" with hundreds coming from all over the electorate coming down.

People had come in "flocks" to show their support, he said.

"The Maori Party waka is in the water and ready to go."

9.22pm: Coffey is leading Waititi by only 16 votes.

8.43pm: Tamati Coffey said he was 'quietly confident' and was looking forward to a labour win tonight. He said he was 'buzzing" and hoped he would be rewarded for his hard work over the last three years.

8.24pm: Close to 50 people are congregating at Destiny Church for a small party for Vision NZ leader Hannah Tamaki. Tamaki herself is hosting a campaign party at the Pullman Hotel.

Tamaki said she was "optimistic but realistic" and her campaign was vital in building a platform and clearing some perceptions of her.

"I wanted to give it a good go. I'm not a political person but I am a people person.

"I'll be happy with even just a few little numbers."

She said she planned to give it a good go for another six years. She had enjoyed people being able to get to know her for her, not just her husband.

Hannah and Brian Tamaki at the Pullman Hotel in Rotorua tonight. Photo / Caroline Fleming

8.02pm:

Close to 200 people have turned out for Rawiri Waititi's party in Te Kaha.

"The race is very, very tight. We are jumping between cheers and sighs," Keanu Flavell, a member of the Maori Party contingent said.

"The anticipation is great."

He said they had lead a "strong campaign" and it would be a "long night ahead"

7.46pm:

A very tight race is developing for the Waiariki seat. Labour's Tamati Coffey is leading by only 21 votes over Rawiri Waititi of the Maori Party.

7.24pm:

Tamati Coffey's aunty was down at Our House for the party saying she had "always supported him" and believed he had done incredible things within the electorate.

EARLIER:

Could this be the election that sees the Māori Party re-enter New Zealand's Parliament? Or will the Waiariki electorate seat remain safely in the hands of Labour for a second term?

This landmark decision has been made by the voters and will be revealed tonight.

Waiariki is the New Zealand parliamentary Māori electorate that was first established in 1999.

Labour MP Tamati Coffey currently holds the seat in the Waiariki electorate. Photo / File

The electorate includes population centres in Tauranga, Whakatāne, Rotorua and Taupō and includes Te Arawa and Mataatua iwi.

The 2017 election sent shockwaves through the electorate as former broadcaster and Labour MP Tamati Coffey won the seat with 53.7 per cent of votes, defeating the Māori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell who had held the seat for more than a decade.

Former Māori Party leader Te Ururoa Flavell pictured looking very disappointed on election night in 2017. Photo / File

It had been a tight race, with Coffey only edging Flavell by a margin of 1719 votes.

This left the Māori Party without any electorate seats and no parliamentary representation.

However, the party could find its way back into Parliament this weekend, with candidate Rawiri Waititi running hot on the heels of the incumbent Coffey.

In a Māori Television Curia Market Research election poll released earlier this month, Coffey was leading the race with a 38 per cent share, but Waititi was only 12 per cent behind with 26 per cent.

Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi is hot on the heels of Labour candidate Tamati Coffey. Photo / File

Vision NZ's Hannah Tamaki was a distant third on 2 per cent.

However, 24 per cent of respondents said they were still unsure about their preferred candidate and whichever way they leaned could be the deciding factor.

Waititi told the Rotorua Daily Post at the time that "polling only 12 per cent behind an incumbent tells me that our people are ready for change".

But in response to this, Coffey was pleased with how he was polling saying "Māori voters of Waiariki are pleased with the progress that we as a Government have been able to make".

The Rotorua Daily Post touched base with Waititi today about how he was feeling to news that election day had fallen on his birthday.

He spent the day down at the beach on East Coast, having a BBQ with family and friends and diving for kina and crayfish.

"It was a coastie type of day."

He said his campaign had been a "hell of a journey" and although he was feeling "anxious", things were in the "hands of the iwi now" and he trusted the people had made the best decision.

"At the end of the day I just hope we've taught our children to stand up for our people.

"The Māori movement is in full swing... this not the end, it's just the beginning."

Waititi joined Rotorua electorate candidates earlier this week for a debate for students at Rotorua Girls' High School, where he roused quite a reaction for his moving speech on colonisation.

Vision NZ party leader Hannah Tamaki. Photo / File

"If you look at a cake … the National Party eat all the cake, and say to Māori, here's the crumbs, now go over there and eat it and don't come back.

"The Labour Party do the same, they eat all the cake, they give you the crumbs and say 'here's the plate' - we go grab the plate, they say 'hang on, we're going to now feed you those crumbs'.

"It's time for us to start looking at the cake and take our rightful piece."

Coffey told the Rotorua Daily Post last week he believed there was "no such thing as a safe seat" and he was putting in the "hard yards" to hold on to what he had.

Advance NZ Waiariki Candidate Ema Williams. Photo / File

Labour and the Māori Party are not the only two parties with candidates running for the seat, however, with Vision NZ's Hannah Tamaki, New Conservative's Riki Broughton, Advance NZ's Ema Williams and the NZ Outdoors Party's Rawiri Tekowhai all vying for both party and electorate votes.

Vision NZ's Hannah Tamaki was a familiar face for her heavy involvement with Rotorua's Destiny Church, but this candidacy has been her first foray into politics.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post that she "didn't feel any different" on election day but she had enjoyed the "whole journey" of campaigning.

"I had no idea I would love this so much."

She had recieved a number of texts and calls from friends and supporters that she appreciated.

"I'm not nervous but I am excited. No matter the result I will keep carrying on with what I always do."

She said she had been thankful she had got numbers in the poll earlier this month as there had been "a lot of overcome" and she was "very happy".

"I'm looking forward to the next three to six years."

Waiariki electorate for New Conservative Riki Broughton. Photo / File

In the 2013 census, there were 83,361 people in the Waiariki electorate.

About the electorate

Median age: 25

Culture: Close to 90 per cent Māori, 45 per cent European and 4.8 per cent Pacific peoples.

Language: About 25 per cent speak Māori and 95 per cent speak English.

Education: No qualification - 30 per cent. Level One Certificate - 15 per cent.

Religion: No religion - 42.8 per cent. Christian - 38.7 per cent.

Median income: $54,100 in 2013 - the lowest of any Māori electorate at the time.

per cent. Not specified - 14.9 per cent.

Voter turnout in 2017: 68.6 per cent.