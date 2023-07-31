Police were called to the woman's Glenfield home on Saturday after neighbours reported they had not seen her for several days. Photo / 123RF

Police were called to the woman's Glenfield home on Saturday after neighbours reported they had not seen her for several days. Photo / 123RF

An elderly Auckland woman was left injured on the floor of her home for a number of days before concerned neighbours called for help.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Todd Moore-Carter said her “quick thinking neighbours” saved her life and it is a reminder to look for each other.

According to Moore-Carter, police were called to her Glenfield home on Saturday after neighbours reported they had not seen her for several days.

“The curtains at the home had remained drawn and there was no signs of movement in the house,” Moore-Carter said.

“They were rightfully concerned as the elderly woman lives alone and phone calls had gone unanswered.”

The neighbours requested a welfare check. Police, upon arrival, found the woman had fallen over and was in urgent need of medical attention.

“We believe she could have been needing assistance for a number of days, and the woman was transported to hospital to receive the care she needed,” Moore-Carter said.

“The neighbours’ quick thinking and concern for their neighbour almost certainly saved her life.”

This is a reminder to get to know your neighbours and look out for them, Moore-Carter said, which includes checking up on them when needed.

“Please remember to look out for one another, especially our vulnerable and elderly communities,” Moore-Carter said.

Anyone who has immediate concerns for a person’s welfare is asked to call police on 111.