Elderly woman desperate to get her ‘baby’ back after her dog was stolen on the way home from a beach walk

An 82-year-old South Auckland resident believes her 2-year-old dog was dognapped on Matariki Friday as they returned from a beach walk.
The dog, Zoe, is a black miniature Schnauzer-West Highland White Terrier cross, and a gift from her granddaughter, said Judith Liptrot.
She has another larger dog, an English Pointer, which she would take along for daily walks at a beach close to where she lived with her husband, also in his 80s.
“We live really close to the beach, and it’s usual for me to let Zoe off the leash when we get close to home after walks,” Liptrot said.
On Friday, there was a silver or grey sedan, possibly a Subaru parked close to her home entrance, she said.