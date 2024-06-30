Elderly woman desperate to get her ‘baby’ back after her dog was stolen on the way home from a beach walk

“The dogs ran in front of me as they normally would, but next thing I knew the car just made a U-turn and speeded off, leaving skid marks,” Liptrot said.

“I thought that was unusual, and the next thing I realized was Zoe’s gone.”

The incident happened at the beach end of McInnes Rd in Weymouth around 4.30pm.

Zoe is dearly loved, and the owners are desperate to get her back.

Liptrot said she did not see Zoe getting taken, but believed that was “most likely what happened.

“I went around looking for her, shouting her name, but it’s like she had just vanished into thin air,” Liptrot said.

“Zoe’s such a homebody, and so attached to me, there’s no way she would have just run off.”

Liptrot described Zoe as her “baby” and said she “meant everything to me.

“Zoe was a gift from my granddaughter, a puppy from a litter her dog had,” Liptrot said.

“She is dearly loved and we’re just desperate to have her back.”

Liptrot said she has had sleepless nights, and continues to spend hours searching for her dog in the hope that the dognappers may have abandoned her close by.

Zoe wears a red collar with double rings and has an Auckland Council tag.

Liptrot has also turned to social media for help, hoping someone would help her find Zoe.




























