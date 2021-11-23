Elderly victim loses $14,000 to scammer preying on her desire to help people

A Raumati South resident is warning others after being scammed out of $14,000. Photo / Getty Images

An elderly Raumati South resident is warning others to be super vigilant after a fraudster pretending to be from a bank fraud team took $14,000 from her account.

With November 14-20 being Fraud Awareness Week, Jenny* is sharing her story to make others aware, with similar incidents also being reported in the Waikato, Thames and Wahī areas recently.

With online scams increasing sharply as New Zealanders spend more time on the internet, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) consumer protection team is urging people to protect one another by talking about scams, sharing stories and reporting scams when they see them.

MBIE consumer protection national manager Simon Gallagher said more people being online due to Covid-19 lockdowns has provided cybercriminals with an opportunity to groom, defraud and exploit with more sophisticated scams which are becoming harder to spot.

Scammers are playing on the fact that the elderly want to be caring and helpful.

"Consumers are more vulnerable and more at risk than ever before.

"While it's natural to feel some hurt or shame in falling prey to online scammers, it's important to remember these are sophisticated systems designed to build your trust."

This was the case for Jenny as she put her trust in the fraudster.

"I got a phone call on Tuesday, November 2 from someone claiming to be a member of my bank's fraud team.

"He said as a staff they were realising that one of their own people was a thief and that even as I was talking to them someone was trying to steal $12,000 from my account.

"I didn't have that much in my everyday account but I thought he must have been able to see what was in my savings.

"He said, 'I'd really appreciate your cooperation in helping us to find this person as he was getting closer to it.

"He begged me to transfer money from my savings account into my everyday account.

"He explained we are going to put in a fictitious address, so we can catch the thief because we will know where the money is going, and he gave me an Australian bank account.

"Looking back, I can recognise how he could identify what kind of person I was and play on my reactions.

"He was so plausible and persistent."

Having put off scammers before, Jenny believes they've gotten smarter.

"They know how to push the right buttons to get your sympathy and cooperation.

"This man sounded so genuine and concerned about catching the fraudster when it was really him."

It was only the next day when Jenny was waiting for a call back from the man to see if they had caught the fraudster that her daughter found out and realised she had been scammed.

"As soon as I told my daughter what had happened she rang the bank straight away and they got onto the real fraud squad and they shut down my computer and stopped any transactions from my account, but it was too late."

Feeling devastated, foolish and cross with herself that she could have been so deceived, Jenny said, "I think it's really important to let people know.

"He was so persuasive, you think you are doing the bank a favour by promising not to tell anyone so they can trace this person, and all the time it was the person I was speaking to.

"It's been a devastating experience for me, especially at this time of the year."

Saving her money for the Christmas period to buy Christmas presents and give money to charities, Jenny is upset she will not be able to give money to those who need it this Christmas.

"I like to give to a number of charities at Christmas time, and this year I just don't have any money to give.

"It's been a bitter lesson for me and I don't want it to happen to anybody.

"My message is to put the phone down straight away, don't enter into any conversation.

"Or if you really want, ask them to call back later and then call your bank or someone else you trust before they call back.

"They're playing on the fact that you want to be caring and helpful."

Jenny's bank is investigating the theft and hopes to trace some of the money.

In a statement, police said the best advice they can give is if you think you are being scammed, hang up immediately.

"Don't worry you are going to offend anyone.

"As soon as you have hung up, please report the matter to your bank and then the police.

"The police and banking organisations will never ask for your private information over the phone.

"If you are in doubt as to the legitimacy of a caller's identity, ask if you can call them back and never open any links that are emailed to you by the scammer.

"One click is all it takes for these offenders to have access to your information.

"If you have unfortunately opened a link that has installed remote access to your computer, make sure the device is shut down, or disconnected from the internet and seek assistance to ensure it is safely removed."

Police also urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers and don't become victims of this offending.

Anyone needing to report this type of matter to police is asked to contact police via 105.

*Not the person's real name