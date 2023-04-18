Colin Davis Smith was sentenced in the Wellington District Court last month after pleading guilty. His name was suppressed at the time, but can now be reported. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

An elderly sex offender who fought for name suppression because his wife swore to leave him if his name was published can now be identified.

Colin Davis Smith, 82, was sentenced last month after admitting one charge of indecency with a girl under 12. The offending happened more than 40 years ago.

He was sentenced to five months of community detention and nine months of supervision.

At the hearing in the Wellington District Court, Judge Arthur Tompkins declined to give Smith permanent name suppression, but Smith’s lawyer said he would appeal the decision, meaning his name could not then be reported.

The appeal period has now passed without any application being made, so NZME can report Smith’s name.

In applications to the court, Smith’s wife swore an affidavit saying she would “separate and end my marriage” if he didn’t get name suppression.

The victim, who has suffered ongoing abuse from members of Smith’s family, told NZME she was in the process of taking out a restraining order against one of his supporters because of the level of harassment she had received after reporting the offending.

One of the family members lives down the street from the victim and had been yelling at her, saying she lied and manipulated the courts.

But the victim wanted it made clear that Smith had pleaded guilty to the offending.

He also said in his name suppression submissions that he had a “history of peeping”, which his wife had known about for four decades.

According to the summary of facts, the offending happened in the Hutt Valley in the late 1970s when the victim was 11.

She was asleep in Smith’s home when he crept into the room and lifted the bed covers, using a torch to illuminate her body.

Colin Davis Smith has previous convictions for similar offending from the ages of 19 to about 44. Photo / Supplied

He touched the top of her underwear, which woke the girl, who fled. She spent the rest of the night in someone else’s bed.

Judge Tompkins said Smith had previous convictions for similar offending between 1959, when he was 19, and 1984. The pre-sentence report noted he had little insight into his offending and that he minimised his actions by saying he did not touch the victim.

“The only regret recorded is the impact this offending has had on his wife and their relationship,” the judge said.

Smith’s name suppression submissions centred largely on his marriage.

“All I have is my marriage, ultimately. At my age there is not much else to live for,” he wrote in his affidavit.

His wife initially swore an affidavit asking the court to suppress his name, but after NZME opposed the suppression application she swore a further affidavit saying she would end the 49-year marriage if his name was published.

“I really feel I could not go on with our relationship, if [his] name enters into the media, because my friends would see it,” she wrote.

“I could not cope with what people would think of me, if I were to stay in a relationship with someone convicted of child sex offending.”

She also said that, if his name was published, she would lose a close friend who had confided in her about one of her family members being “interfered with”.

But Judge Tompkins said allowing suppression on that basis “would see the court condone [her] retaining a friendship on the basis of a lie”.

Colin Smith also swore an affidavit, saying every so often he would “start howling”. He said if his relationship were to end it would put him under extreme hardship due to psychological harm.

“She has always stuck by me since she found out about my history of peeping in 1984,” he said.

Today the victim said it “feels good” knowing Smith’s name can be published.

“Hopefully having it in black and white in the paper proves some things,” she said. “It’s not being kept a secret any more ... he can’t hide behind the lies.”

She felt Smith’s arguments for suppression were “pathetic”, saying they were “just to save him and his wife’s image” and showed he was not “owning what he’s done”.

“To those that said I am a liar, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced for his crime. You need to look at the facts, connect the dots and think for yourselves. You have listened to people who are trying to protect themselves. The judge saw through Colin ... it’s a shame you cannot.”