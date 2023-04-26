Police are looking for more information after a burglary in Wairoa left an elderly man seriously injured. Photo / NZME

Wairoa police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary which left an elderly man seriously injured on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement that an unknown offender broke into a residential address on Brian Avenue, Wairoa, at 2.25am and assaulted the elderly occupant, who was in bed.

“The offender left the address with a cell phone and a portable landline phone. Inquiries are ongoing to determine if anything else was taken,” the statement said.

“The victim, a 79-year-old man, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition for medical treatment of his injuries.”

The statement said police have completed a scene examination and are making inquiries in the area, but they also are asking the public to share any information which could help.

“The offender has been described as a male, about 170cm (5′7″) tall, of a slim build, with a scarf wrapped around his face,” the statement said.

Anyone who has information which could help identify this person, or who saw any suspicious behaviour around Brian Ave between 2 to 3am on April 26 are asked to contact police, either by calling 105 or online, referencing file number 230426/7511.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police said they acknowledge that an incident like this can be very distressing and cause wider concern within our community, the statement said.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify and locate this individual to hold them to account for their actions.”