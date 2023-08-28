Arnold Kalninas lost all his valuables when his house caught on fire on Friday night.

An 80-year-old man living in tough conditions after his home was burgled was dealt a further blow after a blaze destroyed his Kaikohe home.

On Friday night, Woodbine Rd resident Arnold Kalninas woke up to some “popping sounds” and found flames throughout his house.

After his attempt to extinguish the fire fell short, he took his three dogs and escaped before the fire worsened.

Now, the charred shell of his tin-roofed house is all that remains of his once cosy home.

Fire brigades from Kaikohe, Ōkaihau and Kerikeri were called to the address at 10.30pm.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said the house was “fully engulfed” when firefighters arrived.

Kalninas is forced to take shelter in his shed which he shares with his three dogs after fire ravaged his house.

“We then saw a shocked Arnold appear from the dark driveway and tell us what had happened,” Hutchinson said.

Investigation inferred the fire was caused by leftover firewood placed near the fireplace in the lounge area.

“He had been drying his firewood for the winter and when he fell asleep, somehow, those stacks of firewood caught fire and got out of control.

“Of course, the important thing is that he made it out of it alive and unhurt. But what pains me the most is that everything that he owns is just destroyed.”

All his personal belongings such as his phone, hearing aids, wallet, passport, and his car parked next to the house were all burnt to a crisp.

Hutchinson said the elderly man was already trying to sort out his previous woes.

Not long ago, Kalninas’ property was burgled and his hot water cylinder was among several other items stolen from his home.

“He has been unable to afford to get it replaced and has been living without hot water and power for some time. This latest incident just adds to his troubles.”

Nothing of value could be salvaged post-house fire.

Hutchinson said it took four hours to douse the fire.

“We initially had some access issues. Had some trouble getting our fire trucks close to the property due to the narrow driveway and lowly hanging trees.

“So, we had to stretch our hoses a good 300 metres to get to the house.”

With the house burnt down, Kalninas had nowhere to go and had little to survive on.

Despite his desperate attempt on the day to retrieve some personal items, the fire and smoke were too unbearable for him to take anything and instead caused him to feel “breathless” and have a Hato Hone St John ambulance staff conduct a check-up.

Since Friday, he had taken refuge under his wooden shed that sits in the backyard.

“At the moment he has been sleeping on a spare mattress and blankets that our fire crew found in his shed.

“However, what worries me the most is that he has no immediate relative who could help him out. His own sister as we speak stays in Levin but is unwell and is in a wheelchair.”

Although some neighbours and his 86-year-old friend have helped in their own ways, their contributions would only last so long.

Hutchinson said he would be grateful if more people could step up and help the elderly gentleman in getting back up.

“Setting up a Givealittle page for him or even dropping off some food or clothes would be much appreciated given his age and condition. Hopefully, people are as generous as they always are.”

Anyone able to help is encouraged to contact the Advocate by emailing reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz

