80-year-old Havelock North resident Gillian Haldane was walking her miniature poodle, Mick Jagger, on Wednesday when he was attacked by another dog and they were both injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

The life of 80-year-old Gillian Haldane's dog still hangs in the balance after a "nightmare" dog attack that left both of them injured while on a walk.

The Havelock North resident had taken her 10-year-old miniature poodle, Mick Jagger, on their daily walk on Wednesday morning when they were blindsided by another dog rushing at Mick Jagger from a nearby property on Joll Rd.

"Halfway down the road, I looked down and I saw this big animal and it had teeth clamped around my dog's neck," Haldane said.

"I thought I was seeing things like a nightmare, I thought I was hallucinating, it was just awful."

Haldane tried to prise the dog off her pet's neck and fell, leaving her with injuries on her left arm and leg that required stitches and a hard knock to her tailbone.

Mick Jagger was left in an even worse condition after being attacked and she said the vet had told her that if his condition didn't improve soon then it would be humane to put him to sleep.

"He is on drugs and antibiotics. He can't stand or widdle, although no bones are broken."

She said she will have to make a final decision by the end of the weekend.

She said many of the neighbours and passersby were very kind and helpful immediately after the incident while she was in a state of shock.

"The neighbours were fantastic, somebody took Mick Jagger to the vet, somebody patched me up, somebody called for an ambulance to take me to the hospital."

Haldane also gave credit to the hard work of the team at AnimalCare in Havelock North, who were looking after her pooch.

"It has given me such a warm feeling, that people really do care."

She felt there needed to be more education for owners with potentially dangerous dogs and she said incidents like hers happened too often.

"I feel it is so unnecessary, it could have been avoided if people had more control over their animals," she said.

"When you are walking your dog don't walk too close to somebody else's dog, keep your distance and keep your lead on."

She said she wouldn't like to go as far away from her own home during her walks now.

"It [the incident] was a big fright for my family and my friends are horrified."

Hastings animal control seized and impounded the offending dog, a registered and de-sexed female pitbull terrier, and an investigation was pending as of Wednesday afternoon.

Haldane said the owner of the pitbull terrier had already paid $400 towards her vet bills.