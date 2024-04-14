As the EIT flood damage from Cyclone Gabrielle continues Stefan Schmith EIT Bakery School tutor talks about getting back to normal. First published March 2023. Video/Warren Buckland

EIT’s 2024 cohort of graduates took to the streets of Napier to celebrate officially completing their qualifications after coming through the Covid pandemic and devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

More than 320 graduates received their diploma, degree or postgraduate qualifications at two ceremonies held at the Napier Municipal Theatre on Friday.

EIT awarded 813 diplomas, degree and postgraduate qualifications to Hawke’s Bay based learners who completed their studies last year.

Glen Harkness, EIT executive director operations, congratulated all those who graduated.

“It’s great to see these students succeed after some challenging years... These students can take pride in how they overcame that to achieve their diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate qualifications,” Harkness said.

EIT students and staff had to adapt to online learning along with the rest of the education sector as the coronavirus pandemic sent NZ into several lockdowns from 2020 onwards.

The tertiary education provider’s Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale was then closed for months after it was nearly completely flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Harkness thanked the lecturers and tutors involved for all their hard work as well.

“Once again EIT Te Pūkenga is seeing a talented cohort graduating, which is a testament to the high-quality programmes that we offer. We have no doubt that these graduates will go on to make a mark in their chosen careers.”